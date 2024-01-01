English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

IMF: Iraq’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.1% in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.1 percent in 2025, up from 0.1 percent this year. A rate of 4.2 percent is projected for 2029, according to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This would give it one of the fastest real GDP growths of all the Middle East and Central Asia countries next year.

Meanwhile, consumer prices are expected to rise by 3.2 percent this year, 3.5 percent in 2025, and 3.0 percent in 2029.

Sources: Iraq Business News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s non-oil earnings expected to grow in 2025

nafiseh yazdani

World Bank: Iraq’s economy to grow by more than 5% in 2026

leila yazdani

FT: Eurozone economy faces unpromising situation in 2024

anvari

Advisor to Iraq’s PM: Iraq’s economy is strong & improving

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.