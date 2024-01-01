IMF: Iraq’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.1% in 2025

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.1 percent in 2025, up from 0.1 percent this year. A rate of 4.2 percent is projected for 2029, according to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This would give it one of the fastest real GDP growths of all the Middle East and Central Asia countries next year.

Meanwhile, consumer prices are expected to rise by 3.2 percent this year, 3.5 percent in 2025, and 3.0 percent in 2029.

Sources: Iraq Business News

