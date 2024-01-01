Delegation from Iran attends interfaith forum in India

Shafaqna English- An Iranian delegation took part in an interfaith forum and held talks with a number of the South Asian country’s Sunni scholars.

The delegation included member of Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Mobaleghi, President of the University of Religions and Denominations Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abol Hassan Navvab and member of the Qom Islamic Seminary’s Instructors Society Ayatollah Abol Qassem Alidoust.

They visited a number of temples and pilgrimage sites belonging to different religions, including a Sikh temple.

Sources: IQNA

