Egypt Today: Best Friend Initiative to integrate 10 million people with disabilities into Egyptian society

Shafaqna English- The “Best Friend” initiative aiming to integrate people of determination into society and enhance the role of youth in this field.

The initiative plans to reach 10 million citizens in 24 governorates and train 10,000 volunteers from the organization’s youth.

The National Alliance for Civil Action has succeeded over the past period in improving the lives of citizens at various levels, as its efforts were not limited to economic initiatives and cash assistance, but extended to participating in development efforts.

Sources: Egypt Today

www.shafaqna.com