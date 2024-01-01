Türkiye rescues irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Shafaqna English- The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 30 irregular migrants on Monday after they were pushed back into Türkiye’s territorial waters by Greek forces.

The Coast Guard Command said on its website that 30 migrants, including eight children, were rescued from a lifeboat off Datca district in Mugla province.

Two people on lifeboats were also detained on suspicion of migrant smuggling.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Sources: Anadolu Anadolu

