UN experts condemn France’s hijab ban in sports as discriminatory

Shafaqna English- France must reverse discriminatory measures banning women and girls who choose to wear the hijab from doing so while playing sports, UN experts said.

According to the experts, the decisions by the French football and basketball federations to exclude players wearing the hijab from competitions, including at amateur level, and the French Government’s decision to prevent French athletes wearing the hijab from representing the country at the Paris Olympic Games, are disproportionate and discriminatory, and infringe on their rights to freely manifest their identity, their religion or belief in private and in public, and to take part in cultural life.

“Muslim women and girls who wear the hijab must have equal rights to participate in cultural and sporting life, and to take part in all aspects of French society of which they are a part,” the experts said.

