[Video] Healing Through Compassion and Faith

Healing Through Compassion and Faith | Breaking the Silence – Episode 5

Berak Hussein explains grief and bereavement as a natural response to various forms of loss, whether it’s the death of a loved one, a job, or a significant life change. He emphasizes that grief is personal, and its stages—shock, denial, sadness, and eventual acceptance—unfold uniquely for everyone. Often, the true sadness sets in only after practical responsibilities like funeral arrangements are handled. Hussein stresses the importance of continuous emotional support for those grieving, not just during initial ceremonies but long after. While the pain of loss never fully disappears, with time, it becomes more bearable. Compassion, faith, and healthy coping mechanisms are key to healing.

