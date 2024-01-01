NASA: Students Collaborate with NASA on Growing Plants for Space

Shafaqna Science- The **Growing Beyond Earth** initiative, started by NASA in 2015, involves more than 8,000 students in the U.S. who conduct experiments to determine optimal plant growth conditions for space missions. Participants focus on essential factors like light exposure, nutrient requirements, and radiation effects on various plant species, according to NASA Science.

This project allows students to engage in citizen science, fostering global collaboration while advancing NASA’s research on sustaining life in long-term space exploration. It emphasizes the importance of plants for future human missions beyond Earth.

Source: NASA Science

