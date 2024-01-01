English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

WMO: Greenhouse gases surged to record levels in 2023

0

Shafaqna English- New data released by the UN on Monday (28 Oct 2024) indicating that greenhouse gases have hit a record high shows once again, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) insisted.

The appeal comes as global leaders prepare to gather for the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Baku next month, amid repeated dire warnings about the human cost of ignoring the existential crisis from UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres and others.

Echoing the UN Chief’s longstanding appeals, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett told journalists that carbon dioxide (CO2) – one of the three main greenhouse gases, along with methane and nitrous oxide – is now accumulating in the atmosphere “faster than at any time experienced during human existence”. Because of the extremely long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, “we are committed to rising temperatures for many, many years to come,” she added.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s report: Climate crunch time is here

nafiseh yazdani

Report: Climate change worsened deadly Hurricane Helene

leila yazdani

Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change Kicks Off

leila yazdani

Iraq’s historic Al-Aqiser Church threatened by climate change

nafiseh yazdani

Pakistani farmers on frontline of food security crisis due to climate change

parniani

UN’s Chief warns of ‘unimaginable’ climate catastrophe

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.