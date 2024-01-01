WMO: Greenhouse gases surged to record levels in 2023

Shafaqna English- New data released by the UN on Monday (28 Oct 2024) indicating that greenhouse gases have hit a record high shows once again, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) insisted.

The appeal comes as global leaders prepare to gather for the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Baku next month, amid repeated dire warnings about the human cost of ignoring the existential crisis from UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres and others.

Echoing the UN Chief’s longstanding appeals, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett told journalists that carbon dioxide (CO2) – one of the three main greenhouse gases, along with methane and nitrous oxide – is now accumulating in the atmosphere “faster than at any time experienced during human existence”. Because of the extremely long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, “we are committed to rising temperatures for many, many years to come,” she added.

Source: News.un.org

