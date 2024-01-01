English
International Shia News Agency
UN’s Chief: Sudanese need protection but conditions not right for UN’s force

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that at present, the conditions do not exist for the successful deployment of a UN’s force to protect civilians in Sudan.

“The people of Sudan are living through a nightmare of violence — with thousands of civilians killed, and countless others facing unspeakable atrocities, including widespread rape and sexual assaults,” Guterres told the 15-member council.

War erupted in mid-April 2023 from a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule, and triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

