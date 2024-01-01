English
International Shia News Agency
Canada: Monthly food bank use soars to record high of over 2 million

Shafaqna English- Food insecurity, higher housing costs, economic hardships and poor social supports drove more than two million Canadians to use food banks in March, Food Banks Canada reported.

The soaring figure reported in March 2024 was almost five times the number of visits recorded for the same period in 2019. Food Banks Canada Chief Executive Officer Kirstin Beardsley said the steep increase is proof that low-income Canadians have been pushed to “the brink” and they need help immediately, the Canadian Press reported.

Inroads into the crisis can be made if governments adopt a new rent assistance program for low-income Canadians to relieve the twin pressures of food and rent costs, the HungerCount 2024 report said. The crisis has hit some groups particularly hard, including newcomers to Canada, the disabled, seniors and families with children.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

