HRW:Burkina Faso putting civilians at “unnecessary risk” amid its ongoing struggle with armed rebels

Shafaqna English- Burkina Faso put people at “unnecessary risk” amid its ongoing struggle with armed rebels earlier this year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said on Tuesday.

The incident in the central part of the country was one of this year’s deadliest, as Burkina Faso continues to be ravaged by attacks by armed groups.

Villagers in the Barsalogho commune, 80km (50 miles) from the capital, Ouagadougou, were forced to help security forces dig up trenches to protect security outposts and villages. JNIM fighters then opened fire on them, according to witnesses quoted in the report.

Many villagers, who were not compensated for digging the trenches, were reported to have refused to help, fearing they would be exposed to attacks. However, the report says they were forced by the military, using threats and beatings, to carry out the task.

JNIM, which claimed responsibility for the August 24 attack, said it targeted the villagers because it viewed them as fighters affiliated with the state.

HRW said it confirmed the killings through video analysis and witness accounts, adding that dozens of children were also murdered, and at least 200 more people were injured, calling the attack “an evident war crime”.

Fighters linked to al-Qaeda and the Daesh group have killed thousands and displaced more than two million people in Burkina Faso, with half of the country outside government control.

