IOM creates over 2,000 Jobs in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) created over 2,000 job opportunities in Afghanistan from January 2024 to September of this year.

The organization also said on X: “We support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with capital, equipment, and training to increase employment for displaced people, returnees, youth, and women.”

“In Afghanistan, small projects should be implemented in various sectors so that our brothers and sisters who are at home or unemployed can undertake small tasks to advance their work,” said Shams-Ur-Rahman Ahmadzai, an economic analyst.

Meanwhile, some women entrepreneurs have told TOLOnews that to improve family economic stability, it is essential to support women entrepreneurs in various fields.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com