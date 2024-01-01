English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Data-driven tech helping to prevent impact of severe weather events

0

Shafaqna English-  Severe weather events across the Middle East are becoming increasingly common, but data-driven tech helping to prevent incidents such as flash floods or the impact at least reduced.

According to the website Statista.com, flooding between 2013 and 2023 resulted in economic insured losses of an estimated $98.2 billion.

The report goes on to say that 2021 was the year with the highest insured losses caused by flooding events during that decade at $24.2 billion.

The human cost alone is of concern. In 2021 the World Economic Forum reported that storms had claimed over 577,000 lives, and almost 59,000 people died in floods.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Shafaq News: Calls to halt Iraq’s plan to re-integrate Al-Hol Camp families intensifying

leila yazdani

AA: American Muslims feel ‘betrayed’ by Biden’s administration

leila yazdani

Concerns over full-scale war as Israel continues Gaza-Lebanon bombardment

leila yazdani

UN’s Human Rights Chief condemns tragic events in Middle East as violation of international law

leila yazdani

Pope: Lebanon is and must remain a project for peace

nasibeh yazdani

UN voices concern over escalating crisis in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.