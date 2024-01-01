Data-driven tech helping to prevent impact of severe weather events

Shafaqna English- Severe weather events across the Middle East are becoming increasingly common, but data-driven tech helping to prevent incidents such as flash floods or the impact at least reduced.

According to the website Statista.com, flooding between 2013 and 2023 resulted in economic insured losses of an estimated $98.2 billion.

The report goes on to say that 2021 was the year with the highest insured losses caused by flooding events during that decade at $24.2 billion.

The human cost alone is of concern. In 2021 the World Economic Forum reported that storms had claimed over 577,000 lives, and almost 59,000 people died in floods.

Sources: Arab News

