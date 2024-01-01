Iraqi News: 500,000 housing units to be added to Iraq’s real estate market

Shafaqna English- 500,000 housing units will be added to the real estate market over the next five years, the head of Iraq’s New Cities Implementation Authority (NCIA), Hamid Hamad said.

Building new cities is one of the top goals on the current government’s agenda, Hamad told Al-Iraqiya News, adding that the project aims to address the country’s housing requirements.

The NCIA is currently working on 52 cities in different Iraqi governorates, Hamad stated, explaining that the required licenses have been issued for five of these new cities.

The Iraqi official elaborated that construction works have started on some of these projects while the modern designs of other cities have been completed.

Sources: Iraqi News

