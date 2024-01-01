English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Paintings”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Paintings”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to draw or produce a scene which shows the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), one of the past prophets or the infallible Imams (AS), or other luminaries and show it in cinema, on television or theatre?

Answer: If due deference and respect is observed, and the scene does not contain anything that would detract from their holy pictures in the minds [of the viewers], there is no problem.

Related Fatwa

Question: In some Western countries, artists sit on the kerb of public footpaths and paint pictures of those who wish to get their portraits drawn for a fee. They do so by asking their customers to pose for them, and then carefully observe their faces in order to paint their portraits. Is it permissible for a woman with hijãb to ask the artist to draw her picture?

Answer: She should not do so.

