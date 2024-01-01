[Video] Transformative Journey Through Salah

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Psychology of Salah – Episode 1, While many Muslims are committed to prayer, they may not always experience the mental or emotional engagement necessary for a transformative connection. This program explores how Salah can be a source of spiritual and psychological rejuvenation, addressing contemporary challenges like stress, anxiety, and mental health issues. The goal is to help Muslims maximize the benefits of prayer through a mindful, present approach, as guided by the Quran and Hadith.

Psychology of Salah | Transformative Journey Through Salah – Episode 1

Throughout the series, viewers will reflect on various Quranic verses, including stark warnings for those who are heedless in their prayers, and the spiritual success promised to those who are truly mindful. The hosts discuss how being present in Salah can break negative thought patterns, such as rumination, and lead to transformative personal experiences. The series emphasizes that prayer is more than a duty; it’s a sacred encounter with Allah that should nourish the worshiper, much like the love between the beloved and the lover. Practical aspects, like the meaning behind repeated recitations of Surah Al-Fatiha, will also be explored, emphasizing that even brief moments of prayer can be spiritually impactful if approached with mindfulness.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

