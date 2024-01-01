FE: India-Russia Strengthen Space Collaboration

Shafaqna English- India and Russia are deepening their space partnership, with Russia playing a key role in India’s Gaganyaan mission by providing astronaut training, life-support systems, crew-escape technology, and specialized materials. Russia’s contributions aim to enhance India’s capacity for safe human spaceflight, according to Financial Express.

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov emphasized that their collaboration goes beyond technology transfer, focusing on long-term strategic goals, including cryogenic engines, satellite navigation, and space medicine. He also highlighted potential partnerships with private sectors and startups from both countries to drive innovation.

Russia has actively supported India’s recent successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and expressed encouragement for India’s goal to establish a space station by 2035, calling it a significant milestone in the two nations’ shared vision for peaceful space exploration.

Source: Financial Express

www.shafaqna.com