HL: Houston Halal Food Festival Returns to Sugar Land

Shafaqna English- The Houston Halal Food Festival returns for its third year this Saturday in Sugar Land. The event will feature a variety of halal dishes from local vendors, celebrating diverse flavors and cultural traditions. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, activities, and family-friendly attractions, as reported by Click2Houston.

The 3rd annual Houston Halal Food Fest will take place on November 2, 2024, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX, from 3 PM to 11 PM. This event celebrates diverse halal cuisine, with over 100 vendors offering food, drinks, and unique products. Attendees can explore local goods through the Houston Muslim Market, which features art, clothing, and jewelry.

In addition to food from around the globe—ranging from Middle Eastern delicacies to Texas-style BBQ—the festival promises family-friendly activities and free parking. General admission tickets are available for $5, with VIP packages providing early access and special perks for families.

This growing event reflects the vibrant Muslim community in the Greater Houston area and is open to everyone interested in exploring halal cuisine and culture.

Source: Click2Houston

