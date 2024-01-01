English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

HL: Houston Halal Food Festival Returns to Sugar Land

0

Shafaqna English- The Houston Halal Food Festival returns for its third year this Saturday in Sugar Land. The event will feature a variety of halal dishes from local vendors, celebrating diverse flavors and cultural traditions. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, activities, and family-friendly attractions, as reported by Click2Houston.

The 3rd annual Houston Halal Food Fest will take place on November 2, 2024, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX, from 3 PM to 11 PM. This event celebrates diverse halal cuisine, with over 100 vendors offering food, drinks, and unique products. Attendees can explore local goods through the Houston Muslim Market, which features art, clothing, and jewelry.

In addition to food from around the globe—ranging from Middle Eastern delicacies to Texas-style BBQ—the festival promises family-friendly activities and free parking. General admission tickets are available for $5, with VIP packages providing early access and special perks for families.

This growing event reflects the vibrant Muslim community in the Greater Houston area and is open to everyone interested in exploring halal cuisine and culture.

Source: Click2Houston

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Zanzibar Embraces Halal Tourism To Attract Muslim Visitors

parniani

Vietnam expands ties with Halal Market

parniani

First B2B Halal Marketplace Launched in Malaysia

parniani

Istanbul To Host 10th World Halal Summit in November 2024

parniani

Hong Kong Targets 500 Halal-Certified Restaurants by 2025 to Attract Muslim Tourists

parniani

Indonesia: All Food Products Now Require Halal Certification

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.