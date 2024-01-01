SAP: Research Reveals Mixed Feelings on AI at Work

Shafaqna English- SAP’s latest research reveals mixed employee attitudes toward AI in the workplace, shaped largely by varying levels of AI literacy. Workers with higher AI literacy tend to have more positive views on AI’s impact, expecting better performance outcomes and fairer hiring practices. In contrast, those with lower literacy express more fear and discomfort, according to SAP News.

The survey also highlights differences in opinions on whether AI usage should influence promotions and compensation. Interestingly, most respondents favor companies that use AI tools in hiring, perceiving these processes as fairer.

Source: SAP News

