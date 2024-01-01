UK: Somali Muslim player banned from playing due to Tracksuit Bottoms

Shafaqna English- Somali Muslim player was prevented from playing a match in the Greater London Women’s Football League (GLWFL) for not wearing shorts.

Ismail revealed in an Instagram video that she was not allowed to come on as a substitute for the team United Dragons during a game in the GLWFL on Sunday because she was wearing tracksuit bottoms.

The 24-year-old Muslim player, who is also a coach, added that she has been playing in the GLWFL for five years wearing similar clothing.

“Every year, they have made it more and more difficult for women like me to play now they have drawn the line and banned me from playing until I compromise my beliefs,” Ismail said in the video.

The London-based player, who is also a refugee advocate, said the referee for the game told her he had been asked “strictly” not to allow such clothing.

“If we don’t wear shorts, we cannot play – that’s what I was told. So of course I stood by my principles and was not allowed to kick a ball.”

Ismail, who is an advocate for Muslim women in sport, said such actions make it difficult for women like her to participate.

Following the incident, the The Football Association (FA) said it had communicated with all local football governing bodies on clothing earlier in the year.

“We proactively wrote to all county FAs and match officials across the women’s grassroots game earlier this year to confirm that women and girls should be allowed to wear clothing that ensures their faith or religious beliefs are not compromised,” a spokesperson from the FA said.

The FA said they were aware of the matter and were in contact with the Middlesex FA to ensure it gets resolved quickly.

