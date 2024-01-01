English
IOM : Displacement in Sudan crosses 11 Million

Shafaqna English- Displacement in Sudan crosses 11 Million, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

“The situation here in Sudan is catastrophic. There is simply no other way to put it. Hunger, disease and sexual violence are rampant. For the people of Sudan, this is a living nightmare”, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan said in a new report.

IOM Director-General Amy Pope said that “this is an underreported conflict situation, and we must pay it more attention. Millions are suffering, and there is now the serious possibility of the conflict igniting regional instability from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa to the Red Sea’.

In recent days, we have heard utterly shocking reports of mass killings and sexual violence in villages in Al Jazirah State in the east of the country. Throughout this year, Sudan has been world’s largest displacement crisis,  IOM chief added.

“Today I can share that we will release new figures this week showing the displacement number has hit 11 million. That’s up 200,000 just since September.  Another 3.1 million people have traveled across borders to flee the fighting. In total, nearly 30 per cent of Sudan’s population has been displaced”, Amy Pope said.

Source: INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION

www.shafaqna.com

