Vatican commission urges compensation for abused minors

Shafaqna English-Vatican commission in a report urges compensation for victims of sexual abuse by its clergy .

The 50-page report, published on Tuesday, is the first-ever global assessment of the church’s efforts to address the crisis of sexual abuse within its ranks.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, set up by Pope Francis a decade ago, said the church was coming out of a “dark period” in which “church leaders tragically failed those we are called to shepherd”.

US Cardinal Sean O’Malley, a former archbishop of Boston who spent decades listening to abuse survivors, said at a news conference a new period has begun “where accountability, care and concern for victims is beginning to bring light to the darkness”.

For decades, the church has been shaken by scandals across the world involving paedophile priests and the cover-up of their crimes, damaging its credibility and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements.

Source: Al Jazeera

