USA’s presidential election: Harris-Trump rallying support in key swing states with six days remaining

Shafaqna English- With just one week remaining until the USA’s election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are rallying support in key swing states.

Vice-President Harris spoke to supporters from the Ellipse in Washington, DC – the location where her opponent and ex-President Trump addressed supporters before the attack on the Capitol on 06 January 2021.

Meanwhile, Trump was in Allentown, Pennsylvania, just two days after a comedian made racist remarks about Puerto Rico from the podium during his rally in New York, triggering a firestorm of criticism. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos polls, Harris’s lead over Trump has narrowed in the election’s final stretch.

She holds a narrow lead of just one percentage point over the Republicans, 44 percent to 43 percent, nationally, according to the poll. The poll had a margin of error of approximately three percentage points in either direction.

The poll also indicates that Harris’s lead has steadily declined since late September. A previous Reuters/Ipsos poll from October 16-21 showed Harris leading Trump by two points.

Source: ALJazeera

