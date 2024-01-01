Iraqi PM: Iraq’s unemployment rate reduced by 14.4%

Shafaqna English- Measures taken by the Iraqi government contributed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country from 16.5 percent to 14.4 percent, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister explained that the government addressed the unemployment issue by creating opportunities for hundreds of thousands of higher education graduates.

Iraq’s unemployment rate, which rose to 15.6 percent in 2023, is still a major cause for concern. Compared to the long-term average of around 10.01 percent since 1991, this is a significant increase.

Sources: Iraqi News

