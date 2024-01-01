Info Migrants: State leaders in Germany want to further tighten migration-border controls

Shafaqna English- The heads of government of Germany’s 16 federal states citing the number of asylum seekers as still far too high, want to further tighten migration and border controls in Leipzig meeting.

While an agreement could not be reached on all points outlined in the agenda, the state leaders issued a joint statement saying that the number of people seeking asylum in Germany remains “far too high” and that “there is still a need for action on this issue.”

Here are the key action plans the government aims to pursue to manage migration and reduce the number of people applying for international protection in the country.

Sources: Info Migrants

