Iraqi PM: 15 solar energy project to increase Iraq’s power output by 5,700 megawatts

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi government is working on 15 solar energy projects that will increase the country’s electricity production by 5,720 megawatts, The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said.

With many large-scale projects aimed at boosting renewable energy capacity and lowering dependency on fossil fuels, Iraq is making notable progress in the development of its solar energy sector.

Major solar energy projects in Iraq include TotalEnergies solar plant in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra. With a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, the project is part of a $27 billion integrated deal that includes oil and gas development.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

