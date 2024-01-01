English
BBC: Germany has become a pivotal transit point in migrant smuggling routes to UK

Shafaqna English- Germany has become a pivotal transit point in migrant smuggling routes to the UK, according to a BBC investigation.

An investigation by the BBC has revealed an extensive supply route responsible for the small boat arrivals into the UK, beginning in Turkey, passing through Germany, and ending on the shores of Calais, France, before setting off toward its final destination.

The report detailed how an undercover journalist posing as a migrant who wants to attempt to enter the UK met with purported smugglers in Essen, Germany.

Sources:  Info Migrants

