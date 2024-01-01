English
International Shia News Agency
Pope: Children and families are the first victims of war

Shafaqna English- Speaking to the thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope Francis remembered the countries racked with violence, saying that Children and families are the first victims of war.

Pope argues “no one wins in war; everyone loses.” He specifically remembered the 150 people killed in an airstrike on a residential area in Gaza.

“War is always, always, always a defeat.” With these words, Pope Francis prayed once again for an end to war around the world at the close of his General Audience.

“Yesterday I saw that 150 innocent people were shot,” Pope Francis said, “What do children and families have to do with war?” he asked, “They are the first victims.”

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

