Saudi Arabia: More than 19 Million worshipers pray at Quba Mosque since start of 2024

Shafaqna English- Over 19 million worshipers have visited the Quba Mosque in Madinah since the start of 2024, according to the Madinah Region Development Authority.

The mosque offers a unique spiritual experience supported by a comprehensive service infrastructure that enhances the experience of its visitors.

The Quba Mosque, surrounded by upgraded courtyards spanning over 14,000 square metres, provides continuous transportation services with six vehicles dedicated to assisting older people and people with disabilities.

Source:Riyadh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

