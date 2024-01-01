English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Report: At least 735 homeless people died in France in 2023

0

Shafaqna English- At least 735 homeless people died in France in 2023, the organization Collectif Les Morts de la Rue (CMDR) announced.

The number rises to 826 when including those who did not die homeless but were homeless in the past, the report said. CMDR lamented the “sad record” and recalled that 624 people died homeless in 2022 and 719 in 2021.

The average age of death for the homeless was 48.8, compared to 50 in 2019, according to CMDR figures. Death in the streets affects mostly men (88%), but the rate for women increased in a year, the report added.

The organization warned that the actual number of deaths of homeless people could be six times higher and criticized society and the authorities for their indifference.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Herat’s earthquake survivors face hardship a year later

nafiseh yazdani

England: One in every 50 Londoners are homeless

asadian

UK: More than 1,300 homeless died during 2022

asadian

UNHCR: Over 5 million Syrians may be homeless after quake

asadian

USA: City of Los Angeles to move 40,000 homeless into hotels

asadian

Gaza Strip: Struggles to accommodate living & dead [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.