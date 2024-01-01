Afghanistan: Taliban imposed severe restrictions on women-religious minorities

Shafaqna English- Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on personal freedoms, particularly targeting women and religious minorities, which have affected every facet of cultural and social life.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, profound changes have reshaped the country’s social and cultural landscape.

Notably, retaliatory actions against family members and friends of regime critics, a devaluation of modern principles, an environment of fear, and a preference for silence over dialogue have characterized more than three years of Taliban’s rule.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

