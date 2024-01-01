UN’s Rights Chief urges Bangladesh to sustain momentum for change

Shafaqna English- The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum for change sparked by recent student protests in Bangladesh

The protests, which highlighted demands for human rights, accountability and social justice, must be met with meaningful reforms, High Commissioner Volker Türk urged.

“This unique, unprecedented moment in the history of Bangladesh is the result of young men and women having taken to the streets – at great personal risk – to express that they had had enough of being ignored and marginalized,” he said.

He added that the despite the loss of life and sense of grief, young people, civil society and government officials expressed hope that “this time, things will be different.”

Source: News.un.org

