English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

UN’s Rights Chief urges Bangladesh to sustain momentum for change

0

Shafaqna English- The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum for change sparked by recent student protests in Bangladesh

The protests, which highlighted demands for human rights, accountability and social justice, must be met with meaningful reforms, High Commissioner Volker Türk urged.

“This unique, unprecedented moment in the history of Bangladesh is the result of young men and women having taken to the streets – at great personal risk – to express that they had had enough of being ignored and marginalized,” he said.

He added that the despite the loss of life and sense of grief, young people, civil society and government officials expressed hope that “this time, things will be different.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bangladesh: 1.1 million metric tons of rice destroyed by Floods

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Averting full-blown regional conflict in Middle East is urgent priority

nasibeh yazdani

Bangladesh calls for fast-track third-country resettlement of Rohingya Muslims

nasibeh yazdani

UK’s government plans to speed up return of migrants 

nasibeh yazdani

Rohingya Muslims forced to return from Bangladeshi border after drone strike

nasibeh yazdani

Bangladesh: Muslims protect temples-churches amid unrest

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.