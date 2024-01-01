BBC: UK begins relocation of asylum seekers from Bibby Stockholm barge

Shafaqna English- The UK’s government is relocating hundreds of asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge, where they have been housed temporarily while awaiting their asylum decisions, the BBC reported.

Around 300 of the 400 men have already been moved, dispersed across various UK’s locations including Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Bristol, and Worksop, the BBC reported.

The Home Office has confirmed that the remaining asylum seekers, will not be relocated to Portland or other Dorset areas. They will be sent to various sites across the country, where they will await the outcomes of their asylum claims.

