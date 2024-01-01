Saudi Arabia: Archaeologists discover 4000-year-old town hidden in oasis

Shafaqna English- The discovery of a 4000-year-old fortified town hidden in an oasis in modern-day Saudi Arabia reveals secrets about the slow growth of urbanization in the region.

The remains of the town, dubbed Al-Natah, were long concealed by the walled oasis of Khaybar, a green and fertile speck surrounded by desert in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula. Then an ancient 14.5 kilometer-long wall was discovered at the site, according to research led by French Archaeologist Guillaume Charloux published earlier this year.

Source: Arab News

