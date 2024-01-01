English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Archaeologists discover 4000-year-old town hidden in oasis

0

Shafaqna English- The discovery of a 4000-year-old fortified town hidden in an oasis in modern-day Saudi Arabia reveals secrets about the slow growth of urbanization in the region.

The remains of the town, dubbed Al-Natah, were long concealed by the walled oasis of Khaybar, a green and fertile speck surrounded by desert in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula. Then an ancient 14.5 kilometer-long wall was discovered at the site, according to research led by French Archaeologist Guillaume Charloux published earlier this year.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: Over 19 Million worshipers pray at Quba Mosque since start of 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Heritage Commission announced 500 new sites in urban heritage register

nafiseh yazdani

364000 Saudi citizens enter employment market first time in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: ‘Riyadh Season 2024’ registers record 2 million visitors in a week

nasibeh yazdani

Human rights organisation: Saudi Arabian Cartoonist sentenced to 23 years in prison

nafiseh yazdani

Medina: Over 10 million visit Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.