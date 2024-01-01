English
London mayor criticised over Diwali celebration run with Hindu nationalist groups

Shafaqna English-  Several British Indian organisations have slammed the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after he co-organised a Diwali celebration with groups the UK government said was linked to anti-Muslim violence.

One of the groups that organised the event was the Vishwa Hindu Parishad UK (VHP-UK), the British arm of an organisation that a UK government report found organised mass anti-Muslim violence with “all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing” in India.

Hindus for Human Rights UK, an advocacy group, wrote to Khan to express its “dismay” at the Diwali celebration being organised “by a coalition of groups that perform, to varying degrees, a whitewashing or supportive function for the Hindutva (Hindu nationalist/supremacist) movement”.

Rajiv Sinha, director of the organisation, said Khan told him in July he was aware of the issue.

