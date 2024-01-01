English
Report:One in five children globally live in countries engaged in conflict

Shafaqna English-One in five children worldwide live in countries in conflict, according to the latest report released by Save the Children.

The report reveals that nearly 500 million children live in conflict zones. The number of grave violations and crimes against minors in 2023 has increased by 15% compared to the previous year, reaching the highest level since the assessment began in 2005.

It analyzes instances of severe violations against children in conflict-affected areas, including killings, amputations, kidnappings, sexual violence, and recruitment into armed groups, as well as attacks on childcare facilities and lack of access to humanitarian aid. On average, crimes against children are committed 76 times a day, with the total number reaching an unprecedented peak, the organization emphasized.

The situation is particularly dire in the Palestinian territories, where crimes against minors have risen by 170%, and in Sudan, where such atrocities have increased more than fivefold compared to 2022. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia are also on the blacklist.

