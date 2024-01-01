NDTV: Scientists to Grow Miniature Livers on ISS for Breakthrough Study

Shafaqna Science- The upcoming experiment led by Dr. Tammy Chang from the University of California, San Francisco aims to explore how microgravity on the ISS can aid in growing healthier, vascularized liver tissue. Dr. Chang’s team will fly miniature human livers to the ISS to assess if the low-gravity environment in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) supports tissue growth without the stressors typically present on Earth, as reported by NDTV.

One central innovation of the study is the “Tissue Orb,” a specialized bioreactor tailored to encourage tissue self-assembly in microgravity. By growing tissues in this environment, scientists hope to overcome Earth-bound limitations, where gravity pulls cells to the bottom of containers, often stressing them as they’re agitated to stay suspended. The project is expected to boost advancements in tissue preservation, potentially enabling viable tissues to be transported back to Earth for applications in disease modeling, drug testing, and even therapeutic transplants.

The liver tissues are scheduled to be sent to the ISS in early 2025, where they will grow for two weeks, after which they will be preserved and brought back for further analysis.

Source: NDTV

