EurAsian: China Expands Tiangong Space Station to Lead Post-ISS Era

Shafaqna English- China plans to expand its Tiangong space station, aiming to establish a stronger international presence in space research as the ISS nears retirement. The expansion includes new modules, the reusable Mengzhou spacecraft, and the Xuntian telescope, aimed at supporting both national and global collaborations, The EurAsian Times reported.

A recent Shenzhou-19 mission has brought astronauts to Tiangong to enhance its operational capacity and conduct further scientific research. With these advancements, China could position itself as a primary leader in orbital science after the ISS’s decommissioning in the 2030s.

