English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

EurAsian: China Expands Tiangong Space Station to Lead Post-ISS Era

0

Shafaqna English- China plans to expand its Tiangong space station, aiming to establish a stronger international presence in space research as the ISS nears retirement. The expansion includes new modules, the reusable Mengzhou spacecraft, and the Xuntian telescope, aimed at supporting both national and global collaborations, The EurAsian Times reported.

A recent Shenzhou-19 mission has brought astronauts to Tiangong to enhance its operational capacity and conduct further scientific research. With these advancements, China could position itself as a primary leader in orbital science after the ISS’s decommissioning in the 2030s.

Source: The EurAsian Times

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

CNN: China Opens Ticket Sales for 2025 Space Tourism Flights

parniani

Eroding digital freedom in Pakistan

parniani

Italy: Space Firms Compete at Milan IAC

parniani

China Unveils New Moon-Landing Spacesuit For 2030 Mission

parniani

Asian Karate Championships: Iran secured 11 medals

rahman samadreza

China Provides Muslim Malaysian Tourists With Halal-Friendly Xinjiang Travel Packages

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.