Times Of India: AI Boom Sparks Drives Engineering Enrollment Surge in India

Shafaqna English- India has seen a notable rise in engineering admissions driven by the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications across industries. The surge reflects increasing demand for AI-driven fields like data science, machine learning, and robotics, which are reshaping tech education priorities, according to the Times Of India.

Engineering institutions, especially in cities like Nagpur, are witnessing a 3% increase in enrollments, as more students seek AI skills to meet the market’s demands for expertise in automation, analytics, and digital solutions.

This trend is expected to continue, aligning education with the future workforce needs in AI and tech innovation.

Source: Times Of India

