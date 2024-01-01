English
Afghanistan: Herat residents alarmed by severe water crisis

Shafaqna English- Residents of Herat raised concerns about severe water crisis in the province. Now, they are increasingly worried about deep well drilling and excessive water usage.

They report that ongoing droughts, along with the drying of qanats and springs, have made agriculture in the province heavily reliant on deep wells, which draw water to the surface using solar power.

They also express concern that the depletion of groundwater, excessive water use, and deep well drilling will soon lead the province into a severe water crisis.

Some Herat residents rely on deep wells to meet their agricultural and livestock water needs, while others claim that many individuals, using solar energy, are overusing water. This overuse leads to reduced groundwater levels and potentially exacerbates drought conditions in Herat.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

