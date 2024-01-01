2.5 million American Muslim voters positioned to play crucial role in USA political landscape

Shafaqna English- As the 2024 United States presidential election election approaches, America’s estimated 2.5 million Muslim voters are positioned to once again play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape.

With their significant presence in key swing states, Muslim voters have the potential to influence the outcomes of not only the presidential race but also numerous congressional, state, and local elections.

CAIR’s final election poll shows Stein, Harris still tied among Muslim voters, Trump trailing

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today announced that the results of its latest and final poll of Muslim voter preferences in the 2024 presidential election show that 42% now favor Green Party nominee Jill Stein for president while 41% favor Vice President Kamala Harris. This is a statistical tie similar to the 29% support each candidate received in CAIR’s late August survey.

CAIR’s poll of 1,449 verified Muslim voters conducted from Oct. 30 – Oct. 31 using a national voter file also shows that ten percent support former president Donald Trump (Republican Party), nearly the same as the 11% support he received in the August poll. Only five percent of respondents currently do not plan to vote, almost no voters remain undecided, and one percent support Chase Oliver (Libertarian Party). Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

In a close race, tens of thousands of Muslim voters in Michigan may prove crucial for outcome of election in USA

Abdullah Hammoud , mayor of the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, appeared clear-eyed about the future of the city known as the capital of Arab America and the way forward for its bereaved community amid Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon.

“There’s a blanket of grief that has just covered this community, and people are just trying to manage, obviously, amidst the entirety of the presidential election with the backdrop of a genocide, the war in Lebanon, the bombing in Yemen and so on,” Hammoud told Al Jazeera.

Hammoud, one of the most prominent Arab American elected officials in the United States who served in the State Legislature as a Democrat, has not endorsed any of the candidates, urging residents to “vote their conscience” instead.

In a close race, the tens of thousands of Arab voters in Dearborn – a city of 110,000 people – and across Michigan may prove crucial for the outcome of the election in the state and possibly the country.

Poll: Most Americans ‘anxious’, ‘frustrated’ about presidential campaign

About 70% of Americans said they are “anxious” or “frustrated” about Election Day, according to a new poll Thursday.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Research Center showed Democrats and Republicans tend to have similar emotions about the election.

Democrats, however, are more likely to be “anxious” compared to Republicans.

Independents are just as frustrated but “less excited, less interested, and less anxious” than their partisans, according to the poll.

Black adults feel “more excitement” about the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump than white adults and are “less likely” than white adults to feel “frustrated or anxious” about the campaign, it said.

