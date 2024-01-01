English
Some 3 million visitors came to Türkiye in first nine months of 2024

Shafaqna English-A total of 2.7 million tourists visit Türkiye for shopping in the first nine months of 2024.

They spent $4.8 billion on clothing and shoes, up from $4.5 billion in January-September of 2023, showed data the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) unveiled earlier this week.

Tourists also spent another $1.7 billion on souvenirs in the first nine months of 2024.

During the same period, 81,000 Turkish citizens residing abroad arrived in Türkiye for shopping, according to TÜİK data.

Meanwhile, health expenditures of visitors from foreign countries totaled $2.31 billion in the first nine months of 2024, rising from the $2.28 billion they spent a year earlier.

Türkiye hosted a total of 1.15 million medical tourists in the January-September period, slightly higher than 1.13 million travelers visiting the country to receive health and medical services, according to the latest data.

Source:Hurriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com

