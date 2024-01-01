UNESCO: 251 million children still out of school globally

Shafaqna English- Despite decades of educational progress and international commitments, 251 million children and youth remain out of school worldwide, UN education agency UNESCO’s latest Global Education Monitoring Report revealed.

The findings reveal that global efforts to ensure universal education have hit a concerning plateau, with the out-school population reducing by only 1 percent in nearly 10 years.

“Education is the key driver of prosperous, inclusive and peaceful societies,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “Yet, quality education risks being the privilege of a few if we do not take serious measures to give every child across the globe the same chance to learn and thrive,” she added.

