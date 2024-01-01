Devastating floods in Spain killed 205 people

Shafaqna English-Devastating floods in Spain killed at least 205 people .

Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles admitted that some areas remain inaccessible three days after the storm.

Thousands of people are still without electricity, drinking water, or food. Many others are trapped in their homes, with cars or debris piled up in front of their doors.

Robles announced that 500 additional military personnel were deployed on Friday, with more to follow on Saturday. “We will deploy the entire 120,000-member army if that’s what it takes,” she said in an interview with broadcaster RTVE.

“It’s not just about the number of people. This is not easy. There is so, so much left to do—from hopefully rescuing more people alive, recovering bodies, opening roads, supplying isolated towns, and providing psychological support, which is desperately needed amid so much pain,” she said.

An unknown number of people remain missing.

The mayor of Sedavi, Jose Francisco Cabanes, called for urgent help for his isolated town of 10,000, warning that if bodies aren’t removed, diseases could soon emerge.

