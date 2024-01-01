Saudi Arabia: Thousands of volunteers join Medina’s green future drive

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has launched the “2024 National Planting Season” in Medina. Thousands of volunteers join Medina’s green future drive.

The program extends the ministry’s nationwide campaign “We Plant for Our Future,” supporting sustainable environmental development and vegetation growth as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The regional campaign features 36 volunteer programs involving more than 1,800 female and male participants. Plans include planting 50,000 water-efficient and environmentally sustainable seedlings, comprising mesquites, thorn jujube and sweet acacia trees, alongside 20 other wild plant species, aiming to boost environmental and agricultural awareness.

