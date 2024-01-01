Australian court finds anti-immigration party leader racially discriminated against Muslim senator in Twitter comment

Shafaqna English-Australian court finds that anti-immigration party leader racially discriminated against Muslim senator in Twitter comment.
Faruqi sued Hanson in the Federal Court over a 2022 exchange on the social media platform X, then called Twitter, under a provision of the Racial Discrimination Act that bans public actions and statements that offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate people because of their race, colour or national or ethnic origin.
Following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died, Faruqi, deputy leader of the Australian Greens party, posted:
“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonized peoples.”
The 70-year-old leader of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party replied that Faruqi had immigrated to take “advantage” of Australia, and told the Muslim Senator to return to Pakistan, using an expletive.
Faruqi welcomed the ruling as a vindication for “every single person who has been told to go back to where they came from. And believe me, there are too many of us who have been subjected to this ultimate racist slur, far too many times in this country.
Source:TRT WORLD