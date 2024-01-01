Shafaqna English- Every year, hundreds of thousands of Christmas trees make the journey into the UK, and Post-Brexit checks are increasing Imported Christmas trees cost.

But the the cross-border operation faces a new hurdle this year. Plants coming from the EU will be subject to post-Brexit border checks that importers are warning will increase costs for sellers, and probably push up prices for consumers.

“The main difference is that before January, the bulk of trees imported didn’t require health certificates, now all the trees do,” said Kasper Kortegaard Graven, the managing director of Kortegaard, a Danish Christmas tree wholesaler.

Sources: Guardian

