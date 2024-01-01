BK: South Korea’s CODEX Solar Mission to Launch with NASA

Shafaqna English- South Korea’s CODEX Solar Coronagraph is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on November 5, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This joint mission with NASA aims to enhance understanding of the solar corona, which impacts space weather and Earth’s systems, according to Business Korea.

CODEX will conduct observations from the International Space Station, focusing on solar phenomena like coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, which are crucial for improving space weather forecasting.

Source: Business Korea

www.shafaqna.com