English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

BK: South Korea’s CODEX Solar Mission to Launch with NASA

0

Shafaqna English- South Korea’s CODEX Solar Coronagraph is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on November 5, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This joint mission with NASA aims to enhance understanding of the solar corona, which impacts space weather and Earth’s systems, according to Business Korea.

CODEX will conduct observations from the International Space Station, focusing on solar phenomena like coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, which are crucial for improving space weather forecasting.

Source: Business Korea

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Students Collaborate With NASA on Growing Plants in Space

parniani

NASA’s Crew-8 Completes 7-Month ISS Mission

parniani

NASA Expands Artemis Accords to Boost Global Space Cooperation

parniani

Italy: Space Firms Compete at Milan IAC

parniani

South Korea: Central Mosque in Seoul being renovated

nasibeh yazdani

South Korean Muslim to build Mosque in Incheon

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.