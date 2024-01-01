Forbes: Top AI Business Ideas for 2024

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence is quickly evolving from a cutting-edge innovation to a core part of business strategies. Companies are increasingly seeing AI as a tool for significant competitive advantage, and early adopters are especially benefiting from AI-driven efficiencies and insights. Lasse Linnes, founder of Insidr.ai, has built a platform providing AI consulting and a directory of over 500 hand-picked AI tools, helping businesses optimize workflows and increase profitability, as wrote by Forbes.

According to Linnes, five key AI-driven business models are particularly promising. First, an **AI automation agency** could support companies in streamlining operations, while **AI marketing services** enhance targeted, data-driven marketing. **AI chatbot services** can improve customer support, and **AI content creation** helps produce high-quality, brand-consistent content more quickly. Finally, developing an **AI SaaS platform** offers a scalable model with recurring revenue potential, as companies increasingly seek specialized AI tools for their daily operations.

Each model reflects AI’s diverse applications, from automating repetitive tasks to boosting customer engagement and creating scalable content. Linnes highlights the immense potential in niche markets, where businesses can apply AI to solve specific needs, achieve operational efficiency, and offer more personalized services. For more on these strategies, you can check out the full article on Forbes.

Source: Forbes

