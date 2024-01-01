UNESCO: Over 1700 journalists killed around world since 2006

Shafaqna English- Over 1700 journalists have been killed around the world since 2006, and around 85 % of the cases go unpunished, according to a report by the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The dangers faced by journalists, including risks to their lives, are highlighted each year on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which falls on November 2.

This year, the International Day coincides with the biannual UNESCO Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which recorded a 38 per cent increase in the number of journalist killings compared to the previous study.

In his 2024 message for the Day, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that Gaza has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in any war in decades, and called on governments to take urgent steps to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them, and prosecute perpetrators.

Source: News.un.org

