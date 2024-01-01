English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UNESCO: Over 1700 journalists killed around world since 2006

0

Shafaqna English- Over 1700 journalists have been killed around the world since 2006, and around 85 % of the cases go unpunished, according to a report by the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The dangers faced by journalists, including risks to their lives, are highlighted each year on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which falls on November 2.

This year, the International Day coincides with the biannual UNESCO Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, which recorded a 38 per cent increase in the number of journalist killings compared to the previous study.

In his 2024 message for the Day, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that Gaza has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in any war in decades, and called on governments to take urgent steps to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them, and prosecute perpetrators.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women-girls

nasibeh yazdani

 AA: Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor Palestinian narrative

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: At least 92 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

nasibeh yazdani

EU slams Israeli attacks on journalists

nasibeh yazdani

IFJ condemns violent Israeli attacks on journalists

nasibeh yazdani

Reforms in Pakistan’s educational institutions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.